TMW: Atalanta targeting Milan winger after passing on Zaniolo possibility

Alexis Saelemaekers’ future is something that must be resolved in the coming weeks, and Atalanta are the latest club to show an interest in him as per a report.

Following a good season with Bologna, it was somewhat of a surprise that they decided not to exercise their option to buy Saelemaekers and thus he has returned to Milan. The departure of Thiago Motta as head coach might have heavily influenced their decision.

According to TMW, Saelemaekers is a profile that Atalanta like and they believe he could further shore up the attack, especially on the flanks. It would give Gian Piero Gasperini the possibility of being able to use the 3-4-3 more often, due to his flexibility.

In recent weeks Nicolò Zaniolo had been evaluated, but at the moment he is not part of La Dea’s plans. Saelemaekers, on the other hand, could be useful to a team looking for alternatives because Ademola Lookman remains the starter, but depth is needed.

Meanwhile, there is a stalemate regarding Teun Koopmeiners, who has returned to Bergamo due to the injury he suffered before the European Championship. The midfielder remains in the sights of Juventus, but the negotiation is currently struggling to take off as the Bianconeri want to close for Douglas Luiz first.