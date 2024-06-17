TMW: Al Hilal prepare super offer for Leao as Milan refer to €175m clause

Ahead of the mercato’s opening at the end of the month, a report has suggested that a Saudi Arabian club is preparing an astounding offer for AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

Interest in stars is always expected, but whether a club will be able to afford the player in question is always the following question, and until now, the release clause of Rafael Leao has been enough for clubs to turn their nose up at a deal.

However, there is now an interested party who could match the valuation that Milan are requesting. According to a report from TMW, Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are preparing an offer for Leao, and they could send a proposal in the next few weeks.

The position of the Rossoneri is clear, though. If a club wants to buy Leao, they will be told the same as other interested parties – you must pay the release clause inserted into the Portuguese winger’s contract, anything else will not be taken into account.

For Leao, he will not focus on anything other than Euro 2024, and neither will Milan, anything will have to wait until after the tournament, but this does give the Saudi club time to arrange a new proposal.