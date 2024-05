TKO: The umpire who gets tossed

There was a time when umpires in baseball

were well-known. They were characters, but

not cantankerous. Angel Hernandez was well-known,

but it was mostly for his combative style.

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says it was time for MLB

to show him the door.

