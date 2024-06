It was listed as a baseball game, but TKO thought it would

also serve as a history lesson. Safe to say, baseball’s trip

to Rickwood Field didn’t disappoint. The Kilcoyne Opinion

looking back on the big event that made an impression.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.