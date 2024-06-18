TKO: Rickwood Field goes prime time Thursday on Fox 2 with Cardinals

TKO: Rickwood Field goes prime time Thursday on Fox 2 with Cardinals

Sometimes the stadium or venue can be the star.

That appears to be the case when MLB

goes to historic Rickwood Field on Thursday night

as the Cardinals play the Giants.

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” thinks the trip

to Birmingham can also serve as a history lesson.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.