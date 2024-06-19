TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion, is proud to announce St. Louis native Jayson Tatum sits atop the NBA world today. He nd his Boston Celtics teammates won the NBA championship on Monday night. Now Tatum is off to the Summer Olympics to play for Team USA. When Tatum returns, he will be rewarded with the most lucrative NBA contract ever.

