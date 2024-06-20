TKO: a new Border War

What would Norm Stewart say? The legendary Mizzou

basketball coach was famous for saying he wouldn’t spend

the night in Kansas because he didn’t want to spend any money

in the rival state. Now things are heating up between the two states

and the fight is over the Royals and Chiefs. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion”

takes a look at the latest stadium war.

