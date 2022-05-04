Tkachuk hit on Klingberg sets off unlikely Flames – Stars fights

Sometimes, you learn that a player has another gear during the NHL playoffs. Every now and then, the hockey world finds out someone unexpected can fight a little bit.

Late in the first period of Game 1 between the Flames and the Stars, a violent sequence of events began thanks to … basically the exact person you’d expect. Matthew Tkachuk clobbered John Klingberg with an absolutely massive hit.

Moments later, Tkachuk got into an exchange with Michael Raffl. Soon, a fight ensued, and Michael Raffl got the best of Matthew Tkachuk:

Not long after, there was a fight between two defensemen who rarely drop the gloves. As you can also see in the embedded tweet above, Rasmus Andersson and John Klingberg fought next.

Early on in Game 1 of Flames – Stars, Dallas hasn’t gotten much going, while Calgary went up 1-0. Maybe this will *ahem* light a fire in one or both teams?

