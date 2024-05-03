TJC women’s basketball sophomores sign to play at four-year colleges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Women’s Basketball program celebrated its’ sophomore players with a signing ceremony Thursday at Wagstaff Gym.

Five Apaches sophomores signed to play at four-year colleges and universities.

Guard Fanta Kone, who is from West Africa, signed to play at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Former Shelbyville Dragon Kiana Bennett signed to play at St. Edwards University in Austin.

Forward Lillian Jackson is taking her talents to Louisiana as she signed with Grambling State University.

Guard Amyia Bowie is headed to Houston to play at The University of St. Thomas.

Forward Dacia Bostic is going to play at Army for the Black Knights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.