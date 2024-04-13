TJC Cheer wins back to back national championships

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apache Cheer squad won their second national championship on Friday after their first ever championship last year.

Whitehouse softball shuts out Mt. Pleasant 9-0

The TJC cheer team competed in the National Cheer Association (NCA) national championships in Daytona, FL.

TJC Apache Cheer celebrating their back to back national championships, courtesy of TJC Apache Cheer

The TJC cheer team won first place in the intermediate large coed junior college category. This national championship marks their second in a row after they won their first ever national championship last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.