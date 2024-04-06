TJC baseball walks off Bossier Parish 1-0 on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Runs were at a premium Saturday afternoon in Tyler between the TJC Apaches and the Bossier Parish Cavaliers.

We were scoreless into the 7th inning until Tyler Ness laid down a bunt, and former Carthage Bulldog Noah Paddie raced in from home for the walk-off run, as Tyler won 1-0.

The Apaches would win Game Two of this doubleheader, blowing the Cavs out 15-3.

