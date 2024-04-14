TJC Baseball sweeps Saturday’s doubleheader against Angelina College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Apaches baseball team swept its’ doubleheader Saturday against Angelina College at Mike Carter Field.

TJC took game one 4-1 behind a dominant pitching performance from Grayson Murry and blanked the Roadrunners 8-0 in game two.

The Apaches (34-10) next play at Navarro College in Corsicana on Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m.

