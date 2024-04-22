TJC Baseball splits Sunday’s doubleheader versus Navarro College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Apaches baseball team split its’ doubleheader against the visiting Navarro College Bulldogs Sunday night.

The Apaches won the first game 12-8 behind Rene Galvan’s two-homer game and solid relief pitching.

Navarro took the second game 13-3 in five innings.

TJC’s 12-8 victory over the Bulldogs is its’ only win against Navarro in five games played between the two teams this year.

TJC remains just one game back of Navarro in the NJCAA Region 14 North Division standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Apaches are back at home Monday afternoon to host TCS Post Grad. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

