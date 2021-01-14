TJ Yeldon to take Zack Moss’ spot in Bills lineup vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills have not ruled calling running back Antonio Williams or Devonta Freeman up from their practice squad for the team’s upcoming Divisional round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Neither will be taking Zack Moss’s spot in the lineup, though.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday via video conference that it will be TJ Yeldon who will do that job.

“TJ will be the one that’s brought up in Zack’s spot. TJ Yeldon, just to give you that information. We do have a lot of confidence in Antonio and we were impressed by what we saw in that game against Miami,” McDermott said, referencing Williams’ two-touchdown effort in Week 17.

Earlier in the week, McDermott hinted that Devin Singletary will assume No. 1 duties without Moss (ankle) in the lineup against the Ravens (11-5), saying the second-year pro is “more than capable” to do so. Prior to that during the regular season, Singletary and Moss were essentially splitting carries in the Bills (13-3) backfield.

From Weeks 3-5 at the start of 2020, Moss missed three games with a hamstring injury. At that time, the Bills also opted to use Yeldon in a No. 2 role. Yeldon had 10 carries and 70 yards and added a receiving touchdown.

In those three games, Singletary had 42 carries, 152 rushing yards (3.62 avg) with a touchdown. Singletary also had 10 catches for 79 in that time frame with a receiving touchdown.

In most other cases, Yeldon was inactive on game day as the assumed No. 3 behind Moss and Singletary, which again holds to be true.

