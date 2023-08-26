TJ Worthy and defense steal the show as Gadsden City beats Carver to open the season

Gadsden City high football held on for a season-opening win over Carver-Montgomery at Titans Stadium in Gadsden on Friday.

Ten fourth-quarter points ended up being the main difference as the Titans (1-0) won 37-20.

The Wolverines (0-1) started the scoring on their opening drive, going 70 yards for the score. The Titans took advantage of short fields and explosive plays, using two plays to go up 13-6, before adding another score. The teams would trade scores until halftime, with the Titans leading 27-20 at the break

Gadsden City's TJ Worthy shines

Worthy was a known commodity for the Titans at running back, coming in as the No. 7 running back in the Gadsden area after running for 654 yards last year. He made his presence known early with three first-half touchdowns and 83 total yards. The receiving touchdown came on a 50-yard catch-and-run where Worthy did most of the work.

Worthy’s biggest play was a 93-yard rushing touchdown that sealed the deal in the fourth.

Carver special teams leave lot to be desired

The Carver special teams’ units will not want to remember their trip to Gadsden. There was multiple bad punts, one going only 10 yards, sometimes due to blocks or pressure by the Titans. There were the muffed returns that pushed the offense back and allowed the Titans defense to take advantage.

The one positive is that Carver limited dangerous returner and Alabama commit Dre Kirkpatrick, mostly by avoiding kicking in his direction.

Titans defense steals second-half show

When the Titans stumbled in the third quarter and were unable to move the ball out of their half of the field, the defense took over. It’s not a secret that the Titans have a strong defense, led by Kirkpatrick and three defensive lineman that made the Gadsden Times top-15 list. Gadsden City’s defense made three fourth-down stops to go with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to hold the Wolverines scoreless in the second half.

“They did a great job,” coach Ali Smith said. “… Our guys did a good job of helping each other offensively and defensively. I’m really proud of both sides of the ball.”

Up Next

Gadsden City hosts Hewitt-Trussville while Carver travels to Daphne.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: TJ Worthy steps up as Gadsden City beats Montgomery Carver