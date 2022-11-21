T.J. Watt rips sensational line-of-scrimmage interception from Joe Burrow — again

T.J. Watt did it again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker snagged a remarkable interception off of Joe Burrow on Sunday while rushing the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. On first-and-10 late in the third quarter, Burrow dropped back and threw a pass to his right targeting Tyler Boyd on a crossing route. It didn't make it past the line of scrimmage.

Watt stuck his hands up as Burrow released the ball and came down with a clean interception deep in Bengals territory.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

For the vast majority of NFL players that's an outstanding deflected pass. For the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, it's a turnover that set the Steelers up for a field goal to cut their deficit to 24-23. It also wasn't the first time he did it to Burrow. Check the Week 1 tape.

Watt picked a nearly identical interception off of Burrow on Sept. 11 in a 23-20 Steelers win.

The interception was one of four that Burrow threw that day. It was also one of Watt's last plays before a pectoral injury sidelined him for nine weeks.

Now Watt's back. Unfortunately for the Steelers, he wasn't enough to propel them to victory as the Bengals secured a 37-30 win.