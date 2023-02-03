T.J. Watt on Tomlin’s influence, a flourishing Flores and J.J.’s job prospects I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, February 3, 2023, and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

The quarterback he’s most proud of sacking

Sack dance etiquette

Playing for master motivator Mike Tomlin

What makes Brian Flores a great coach

His brother J.J.’s job prospects now that he’s retired

How Connie Watt would handle a Watt vs. Watt Super Bowl, which is the scenario Donna Kelce has found herself in with sons Travis and Jason facing off in Super Bowl LVII

Plus, T.J. is stepping up his teeth game with Invisalign aligners, helping him to straighten his teeth and smile with confidence!

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.