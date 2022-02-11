TJ Watt on his Defensive Player of the Year award & midseason social media detox
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt joins Charles Robinson the morning after winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. TJ joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Six Star Pro Nutrition (https://www.sixstarpro.com/) & discusses the social media detox he participated in with his teammates late in the season.