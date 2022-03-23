TJ Warren to stay away from Pacers for the rest of the season

Pacers forward T.J. Warren is away from the team for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The following statement was provided to Fieldhouse Files by the team. “T.J. Warren will continue his ramp-up for next season at his home in Raleigh, NC. He has the full support of the Pacers organization and medical staff.”

Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files

The Pacers are listing Tyrese Haliburton as questionable vs. the Kings on Wednesday due to lower back soreness. Chris Duarte (toe) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion) are also questionable. TJ McConnell (wrist), Ricky Rubio (knee), Myles Turner (foot) and TJ Warren (foot) are out. – 6:54 PM

The injury to his left foot, specifically a navicular fracture, is a painful one that takes time to heal. And basketball is everything to Warren. He’s a gym rat, and it’s his escape. When healthy, he’ll play anywhere anytime. He’s also a very private person. He just tweeted yesterday for the first time since training camp to congratulate former teammate (and basketball guy) Jamal Crawford on his retirement. -via Fieldhouse Files / March 22, 2022

TJ Warren: Appreciate the love and support from the pacers organization and pacers fans throughout this whole process. I’m back home preparing for next season. #Goldblooded -via Twitter @TonyWarrenJr / March 22, 2022

Although Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren has recovered from consecutive stress fractures in his left foot and returned to full basketball activities, he will sit out Indiana’s final 12 games and prepare for the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN. Warren, 28, has missed the entirety of this season and played only four games in 2020-2021 with the stress fractures, but has fully recovered and discussions between the Pacers and his representatives concluded that returning to play so late in a season that won’t include playoffs for the Pacers made less sense than starting preparations for next year. -via ESPN / March 17, 2022