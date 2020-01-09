T.J. Warren flips Jimmy Butler the bird en route to ejection after heated exchange

Jimmy Butler (pictured) and T.J. Warren gave fans their money's worth in the midst of a blowout. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wednesday’s Pacers-Heat game was a snooze-fest in the third quarter.

That is until Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren decided to give fans their money’s worth in a 23-point game.

With Miami leading Indiana 79-56 midway through the third, Butler found an open path to the basket after switching direction on a screen.

Warren, who got beat on the play, declined to grant Butler easy access to a layup and grabbed Butler from behind.

Butler didn’t like that. Shenanigans ensued.

Things get heated

According to our limited lip-reading skills, a lot of things were threatening to be busted when Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren got into it. 😡pic.twitter.com/mAumPWeQHp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

Butler immediately got into Warren’s face and looked ready to go before officials intervened. A referee backed Butler up to the other side of the floor, but Butler and Warren didn’t break eye contact as the two yelled and gestured at each other for the better part of a minute.

Both received technical fouls.

We’ll leave the lip-reading to you.

Wait, there’s more

But that wasn’t the end of it. The ensuing inbounds play went to Butler, who was guarded by — you guessed it — Warren.

Butler took the opportunity to throw a shoulder into Warren’s body, drawing a personal foul. Warren approved of the foul call and commenced with taunting Butler, clapping at him after Butler turned his back.

T.J. Warren flipped Jimmy Butler off 😳 pic.twitter.com/DdyaoCKrvl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020

Butler gets the bird treatment

Warren was rewarded with a second technical foul and an ejection for his taunting efforts. By this time, Butler had turned back to face Warren and blew him some goodbye kisses.

Warren responded by flipping Butler the bird on his way to the locker room.

Well played, gentleman.

Even amid a blowout, the NBA does its best to put on a show.

Also, Miami won, 122-108 if anybody cares.

