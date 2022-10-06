TJ Oshie unlikely to play in Capitals’ preseason finale with upper-body injury

Oshie unlikely to play in Caps’ preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ARLINGTON, Va. — T.J. Oshie is day to day with an upper-body injury he sustained in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings and is unlikely to play in the Capitals’ final exhibition contest Saturday, head coach Peter Laviolette announced at practice Thursday.

“He’s day to day, he got banged up last night,” Laviolette said. “Probably will not play in a couple nights from now [against the Columbus Blue Jackets] and then we’ll see how he’s doing.”

Oshie, 35, took a hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno on the boards and later left the bench with a trainer. He finished the game with four hits and a block over 8:52 of ice time in his second preseason contest of the year. Laviolette said in his postgame press conference that the decision to rule him out was not precautionary.

Injuries have struck Oshie often over the last few years. During the 2021-22 season alone, he dealt with injuries to his foot, back and core as he played just 44 games. He then underwent surgery on his core over the offseason and eased into training camp the first couple of days.

Laviolette wouldn’t commit to Oshie’s status for their season opener Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena.