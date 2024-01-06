TJ Moore All-American Bowl stats: Clemson WR signee has standout performance in all-star game

Four-star wide receiver TJ Moore gave Clemson football fans a taste of what's to come in the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Despite being on the losing end of Team West's 31-28 victory over Team East, the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class was the East's go-to option in the passing game, making a few exceptional grabs throughout the game. Moore finished with two touchdowns catches and this ridiculous one-handed grab in the second quarter.

After hauling in a touchdown pass from Arizona commit Demond Williams in the third quarter, Moore connected with another quarterback in Purdue's Marcos Davila in the fourth quarter. The wideout received a back-shoulder fade to the right pylon and went up to grab the ball for a 20-yard touchdown, displaying his physicality and toughness on the play.

Despite Team East's overall struggles, Moore put up an MVP-caliber game in the 24th edition of the All-American Bowl. Clemson fans hope he'll make a similar impact in Tigers' wide receiver room during the 2024 college football season.

TJ Moore 247 ranking

A four-star receiver from Tampa (Florida) Catholic High School, Moore is ranked No. 89 overall and the No. 18 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He also slots in at the No. 15 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Moore drew offers from many of the top college football programs in the country, such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, but signed with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2023. According to his 247Sports profile, Moore put himself on the map when he put up 13 touchdowns and 1,012 receiving yards in his junior year of high school.

