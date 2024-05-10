TJ Houshmandzadeh predicts Caleb Williams will lead Bears to playoffs

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh joined Keyshawn Johnson on the All Facts No Brakes podcast to explain why USC football superstar Caleb Williams can lead the Chicago Bears to the postseason in Year 1.

Housh later admitted that he was initially “uncertain” about the rookie quarterback, but he detailed how his meeting with the USC product changed his thoughts.

Caleb Williams has already won over the city of Chicago. He went to a Chicago Cubs game with other members of the Chicago Bears. He drew a huge roar from the crowd when shown on the video screen. The Bears’ decision to draft receiver Rome Odunze of Washington with the No. 9 pick has given Caleb an elite, young receiver to throw to, not counting the free agency addition of Keenan Allen, who joins D.J. Moore as seasoned receivers who can team up with Odunze to give Caleb Williams a ton of high-end pass-catching options with the Bears. There is a general feeling that Chicago, which has been a quarterback-poor and receiver-poor franchise for almost all of its history, might finally have a dynamic passing game in 2024.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire