TJ Dudley, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks over Alabama, UCF

The Oregon Ducks have been hard at work all June after finally being able to host prospects on campus after a 16-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All that work has been paying off and it did so again with Oregon getting a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker TJ Dudley Monday morning.

The 6'1", 220-pound prospect visited Eugene on June 4th before taking additional official visits to UCF and Texas.

“My visit to Oregon was awesome,” Dudley told On3Sports. “Coach Cristobal and coach Wilson were there as soon as I got off the plane. Those two and the entire staff showed me they care. I loved it.”

Friday, Dudley announced he would choose between his final three schools of Oregon, UCF and Alabama on CBS Sports HQ on Monday. In total, Dudley has 30 offers including from national brands like Texas, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Clemson, Flordia State and more.

247Sports composite ranking has the Alabama native as the nation's No. 199 overall player and No. 23 linebacker nationally.

Heading into Monday, all three 247Sports crystal ball predictions had him committing to Oregon.

As a sophomore in 2019, Dudley posted 131 tackles to go with 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Dudley is the tenth commitment for Oregon in the class of 2022 and increases the team's composite ranking to No. 18 nationally (from No. 24) and No. 2 in the Pac-12 (from No. 3, jumping UCLA and trailing USC).