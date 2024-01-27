TJ boys win road game at Ballard

Jan. 27—Thomas Jefferson went on the road to Ballard and freshman point guard Jack Twiss had it going from beyond the arc to lead the Cavaliers to a 56-52 victory.

Twiss made five 3-pointers and led the team with 23 points.

The Cavaliers led 15-11 after one quarter and were still clinging to a 26-25 lead by halftime.

The third quarter saw TJ get a little separation as the scoreboard showed 41-35 entering the final period.

Ballard did outscore Thomas Jefferson in that fourth quarter but 17 points wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

Kohl Thurman added 10 points for the Cavaliers.

Ballard was led by a trio of scorers with Payson Hill at 17; Bradley Bergsschnieder, 16; and Cade Callahan, 14.

Thomas Jefferson is now 3-16 overall and will play again on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic. The Cavaliers face Southwest Missouri RUSH, a homeschool team, at 6:30 p.m.