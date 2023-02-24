TJ Bamba's Pac-12 career-high 22 points fuel Washington State in win at Stanford
TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points — his most in a Pac-12 game — as Washington State men's basketball defeated Stanford 67-63 in Maples Pavilion on Feb. 23, 2023. Bamba sank 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds as WSU picked up its fourth straight win by ending a four-game losing streak on the road. Brandon Angel scored 17 points for Stanford.