Tiz the Law to skip Preakness, prepare for Breeders Cup instead: ‘He’s not ready’

Though he’s got a win under his belt already in the Triple Crown series, Tiz the Law won’t try to pick up a second at the Preakness next month.

Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes earlier this year, will sit out of the Preakness in order to prepare for the Breeders Cup, Sackatoga Stable managing partner Jack Knowlton announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Preakness will wrap up the annual three races on Oct. 3, concluding the rearranged races that were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiz the Law, Knowlton said, just isn’t ready.

“Disappointing that Tiz will not be able to run in the Preakness,” he wrote, in part. “Our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse, and in this case, he’s not ready.”

Tiz the Law came up short at Kentucky Derby

Trainer Bob Baffert picked up an upset win at the Kentucky Derby last month — which was postponed for just the second time in the race’s history — when Authentic surged ahead down the stretch to beat Tiz the Law after starting as an 8-1 underdog.

The win gave Baffert a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby win.

Tiz the Law was a heavy 4-5 favorite entering the race at Churchill Downs, thanks largely to his dominant win at the Belmont Stakes in June.

With the Triple Crown now out of reach, Knowlton will set his sights on the Breeders Cup in Kentucky in November. Tiz the Law has won six times in eight career starts — including four this year by a combined 16½ lengths — and is expected to be among the favorites for the $6 million prize at the Breeders Cup.

According to the Associated Press, both Authentic and Thousand Words — Baffert’s other horse that scratched just before the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and falling at the last minute — are both expected to Run in the Preakness.

