Tiyon Evans runs official 4.52-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Louisville Cardinals running back Tiyon Evans runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Louisville Cardinals running back Tiyon Evans runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
The Nittany Lions won their first team conference title since 2019
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Daniel Jones. Lamar Jackson. Josh Jacobs. Evan Engram. Those players and others are staring at the franchise tag, if they don’t get long-term deals done by Tuesday’s deadline for applying it. At this point, each player should force the application of the tag. There’s no reason not to. Unless the team is offering a premium [more]
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
One way or another, a Hendrick Motorsports driver figured to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas. Kyle Larson nearly won the Pennzoil 400 in regulation, but a late caution put teammate William Byron in position to capture the checkered flag in overtime. Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of OT to put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Three of the top shortstops in baseball changed teams in free agency during the offseason. Here's a look at the top 10 MLB shortstops heading into the 2023 campaign.