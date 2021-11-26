Tiyon Evans by the numbers each game at Tennessee

Running back Tiyon Evans appeared in seven games and made two starts for Tennessee in 2021.

He enrolled at Tennessee in January after transferring from Hutchinson Community College.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound junior running back totaled 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 81 attempts this season. He also recorded four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown.

On Friday ahead of Tennessee’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt, Evans announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Below are Evans’ stats during each game he appeared in this season for the Vols.

Bowling Green: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Tech: 41 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and tight end Hunter Salmon (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida: 50 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 71 receiving yards, 1 TD

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Missouri: 156 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball for a touchdown as defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter fo the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

South Carolina: 119 rushing yards, 1 TD

Oct 9, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama: 30 rushing yards

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: 9 rushing yards

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) waves to Kentucky fans after Tennessee’s win in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

