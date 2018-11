Tito Ortiz - Liddell vs Ortiz 3 post

Tito Ortiz talks about his career and how Dana White turned down a third fight with Chuck Liddell. Ortiz addressed the media at the Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Post-Fight Press Conference.

