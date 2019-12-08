Tito Ortiz submits Alberto Rodriguez in Combate Americas main event

Tito Ortiz (L) reacts after winning against Chuck Liddell during Chuck Liddell v Tito Ortiz 3 at The Forum on Nov. 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Tito Ortiz dominated pro wrestling superstar and MMA fighter Alberto Rodriguez en route to a first round submission via rear naked choke Saturday night in McAllen, Texas. The bout was Rodriguez’s first in nearly a decade and he demonstrated plenty of awareness and skill in his losing effort, but he simply could not match the former UFC champion’s abilities.

Rodriguez quickly closed the distance at the bout’s start and attempted a throw on Ortiz from a clinch. The Mexican national successfully brought Ortiz to the mat but then “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” successfully used an overhook whizzer to regain leverage and put Rodriguez on his back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodriguez stayed calm and managed to not absorb much damage while side mounted before eventually turning to his knees, getting to his feet and hand-fighting out of a front headlock from Ortiz. Still, he was apparently worse for wear after the effort and stood up tall, visibly fatigued and ate a punch before being taken down once more.

Tito Ortiz defeats Alberto Rodriguez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:10 of R1#TitoVsAlberto #WhatSideAreYouOn pic.twitter.com/Uaph7O2Dm2 — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) December 8, 2019

On the mat once more, Ortiz patiently focused on control and taking away any posts that Rodriguez attempted to build. Once he secured control of Rodriguez, Ortiz worked to the mount and then the back mount, locking in the strangulation and prompting his opponent to submit.

Story continues

The end came at 3:10 of the first round for Ortiz. The win is Ortiz’s third-straight and the defeat is Rodriguez’s second-consecutive loss.

Ortiz improves his record to 21-12-1 with his victory. Rodriguez’s overall mark falls to 9-6 after tonight.

More from Yahoo Sports: