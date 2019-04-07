Tito Ortiz not retired yet, plans to fight in October

Tito Ortiz - Liddell vs Ortiz 3 - 2151

Though most people thought that Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 last November was likely a one-and-done scenario for both men, it appears that exacting his revenge on Liddell has Ortiz ready to fight again.

Deciding not to slip back into retirement, Ortiz this week told TMZ Sports that he is expecting to fight again later this year.

"I'll probably be fighting in October," Ortiz said.

"After I fought Chuck last year, I thought it was gonna be my last one. But my body's intact, everything's fast, everything's great. Sparring's been good. Training's been great. So let's do one more for fun. Let's do one for fun."

Though he's now 44 years of age, the UFC Hall of Famer has found success again after leaving the Octagon in the rearview mirror.

Having lost seven of his last nine fights under the UFC banner, Ortiz went 3-1 while fighting for Bellator, where he defeated Chael Sonnen, Stephan Bonner, and Alexander Shlemenko, losing only to Liam McGeary.

Though he retired after his fourth Bellator bout, Ortiz was coaxed out of retirement by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions for a third bout with Liddell, who had defeated him the first two times they fought. This time was different, as Ortiz appeared in good form, out-gunning Liddell, who looked slow and out of sync. Ortiz knocked Liddell out at 4:24 of the first round.

That's got him fired up to continue fighting, at least one more time. Ortiz went on to tell TMZ Sports that he already has an opponent lined up for his likely October return, but wasn't quite ready to divulge who that opponent might be.

"I have an opponent, so it's gonna be fun when we announce it," said Ortiz. "Can't tell you who it is yet."

Any guesses on whom Ortiz might be fighting ... for fun?

