Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges hit PGA Tour

Less than six hours after the crystal ball dropped in Times Square and 2024 began on the East Coast of the United States, Titleist announced on social media that it is bringing new gear, the Vokey Design SM10 wedges, to the PGA Tour this week in Hawaii at The Sentry.

The Vokey Design SM9 wedges were released in January, 2022, and Titleist has historically released equipment in two-year cycles, so the release of the successor to those wedges, which are the most-played wedges on the PGA Tour, should come as no surprise.

So far, Titleist has released one photo tagged with the location “Kapalua Golf,” which shows an SM10 52-degree F Grind, a 56-degree S Grind, and a 60-degree T Grind wedge.

Based on the photo, it is unclear what makes the SM10 wedges different from the SM9 wedges. All three of those sole grinds have been available in the past. If history can be used as a guide, the SM10 wedges should be released during the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., scheduled to start on January 23.

