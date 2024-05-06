Title run-in 'everything we want' for SWPL - Crichton

After Rangers' 0-0 draw with Celtic, it's the latter who have the advantage going into the final three games of the season.

The sides are joint on points but Celtic's superior goal difference has them narrowly in front, and former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton is delighted to have some late drama in the top flight.

"We know it can twist and it can turn - it might again," she said.

"It's a brilliant run-in. It's everything we want for the SWPL.

"Behind closed doors, the chat at Rangers would have been this was a must-win game.

"They needed the three points today, which they haven't done. Now they're relying on Celtic dropping points, which is a huge ask.

"The Celtic camp seem very confident, albeit they're keeping it very lowkey."