Title or not, Jamahal Hill says Alex Pereira rematch has to happen

Jamahal Hill is eager to run things back with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was knocked out by Pereira in Round 1 of their UFC 300 headliner. After an inadvertent low blow by Hill, Pereira waved off referee Herb Dean, who let them continue fighting. Hill was knocked out in the first exchange, and was thrown off a little by the restart.

Whether or not Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is still champion, Hill’s goal is to rematch “Poatan.”

“Honestly, for me, now it’s not even about the gold strap, it’s about getting back to that fight,” Hill told The Schmo. “I want to fight with Alex again, just because of the narrative surrounding it and everything. I know what I was feeling in there, and I know what type of timing it’s really on whenever we step in there again, so I just want to get to that fight.”

Hill already has his next fight booked. The former champion says he signed to fight Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) at UFC 303 on June 29 just three days after losing to Pereira.

As for Pereira, the champion expressed interest in a potential move to heavyweight, but has top light heavyweight contenders Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev calling him out. Hill isn’t interested in who’s next for Pereira, just as long as he’s in the conversation to fight him again soon.

“I don’t care. All I know is that Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill is in his future – for sure,” Hill said. “Again, I don’t give a sh*t if we’ve got to do it at 205 or heavyweight: he’s got to see me again. That’s the only fight that I care about.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie