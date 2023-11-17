Title IX Scholarship Fund established by Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Nov. 16—BEMIDJI — Jane Daniels of Bemidji recently established the Title IX Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The scholarship will support female students from Bemidji High School who have participated in at least two years of high school varsity athletics, a release said.

The scholarship was established by Jane Daniels, a retired Bemidji Middle School physical education teacher and former athlete.

"This has been a longtime dream of mine, to somehow support female athletes from Bemidji High School," Daniels said in the release. "This scholarship fulfills that dream. I encourage former BHS athletes and BHS athletic supporters to join me by contributing to this important scholarship fund for female athletes in Bemidji."

The scholarship is named after the Office of Civil Rights Title IX from the Education Amendments of 1972, protecting people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities, the release said. The introduction of Title IX provided equal opportunity to females and was followed by a considerable increase in the number of female students participating in organized sports in academic institutions. The 50th anniversary of Title IX was in 2022.

To contribute to the scholarship fund, visit

www.nwmf.org,

click on "Give Now," and locate the Title IX Scholarship Fund in the drop-down menu.