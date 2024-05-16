Title is Celtic's to lose, says Docherty

Rangers captain Nicola Docherty admits the SWPL title is "Celtic's to lose" after her side failed to dent their rivals' superior goal difference on Wednesday night.

The pair remain level on points going into the final day of the season on Sunday after a Kirsty Howat hat-trick helped Rangers beat Hibs 3-2 while Celtic defeated Hearts 3-1.

Celtic are now 16 goals better off and Docherty said: "We wanted it a little differently, we would rather it was in more our hands.

"It's Celtic’s to lose but we’re going into the final game [against Partick Thistle] to get maximum points and hopefully score some goals.

“I think the girls know that when you represent Rangers there is constant pressure on you to win trophies and that’s what it’s all about.

“Everybody knows what it means to play for Rangers and we’ll be going into the last game making sure that we get the three points.

“From the outside point of view, for the neutrals, it’s exciting that the games have gone to the end of the season. It’s what you want in Scottish football."