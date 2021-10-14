Title: Betting: Will Steelers cover -5 vs. Seahawks?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
When asked if he could name all the Bears QBs since he's been starting, Aaron Rodgers could only name four. See which four those were.
Jack Del Rio coached the Raiders from 2015-17. Prior to firing Del Rio, owner Mark Davis reached a deal to have Jon Gruden be his successor.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Amari Cooper said he though Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
Damien Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Get ready for a lot of rookie Khalil Herbert.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
For those who haven’t been following along, this legal fight isn’t going well for the league.
The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team. [more]
Some positives, some concerns linger on the injury front as the Browns return to the practice field:
What would it cost to buy out Ed Orgeron, we now have a better answer.
The Titans' three stars have a tough matchup against the Bills in Week 6.
Derek Carr spoke for the first time since head coach Jon Gruden submitted his resignation.
Here's the latest about injuries to several Bears players heading into a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Packers.