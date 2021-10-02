Title: Betting: NFL Week 4 Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on a few prop bets she is playing for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Half a dozen of our favorite player props for Sunday's NFL games.
Taking a look at three player props for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Jason Aldean said he won't apologize for "my beliefs or my love for my family and country" as his wife makes her opposition to President Biden known.
The Buccaneers and Patriots meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. A look at the odds for the game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. Gronkowski was downgraded to out by the team and did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night's anticipated matchup with the Patriots. Gronkowski was listed as doubtful on Friday.
Richard Sherman speaks
Michigan football found some answers vs. Wisconsin but the use of freshman J.J. McCarthy prompted a ton of questions.
The Browns brought in five to work out including 4 receivers and a quarterback to throw to them. One name pops out on the list:
Here is an update on Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's injury:
Bill Belichick had an honest answer Friday to a question about the success he achieved with Tom Brady during their 20 years together on the Patriots.
Saints make 3 roster moves before Week 4 game with Giants
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah scored a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars on Thursday night - and celebrated by drinking a fan's beer.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 4. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
Lane Kiffin coaches for Ole Miss, but is helping out the Crimson Tide with his odd decisions...
Paul Riley has denied the claims made against him by two former players
The Jaguars led the Bengals late in the first half, 14-0. Facing fourth and goal, they opted to go for a touchdown in lieu of a field goal. Either would have given Jacksonville a three-score lead. Coach Urban Meyer didn’t have much to say about the play after the game. On Friday, he talked about [more]
Lane Kiffin with a quick exit from his pregame interview as Ole Miss readied for Alabama
Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles this season, but his 52-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. was historically notable.
Joe West baffled MLB Twitter with this strike call on a Tyler Rogers rising slider.