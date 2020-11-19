Titans make yet another puzzling decision at punter

The Tennessee Titans are promoting Trevor Daniel to the team’s 53-man roster and adding Ryan Allen to the practice squad — and yes, you read that correctly.

Daniel got the nod in Week 10 over Allen, which at the time didn’t make much sense considering Allen was brilliant in place of Brett Kern in Week 9 when he averaged 50.5 yards per punt.

The move proved to be disastrous, as Daniel rewarded the Titans by shanking one punt, and he had another blocked. Both plays led to Indianapolis Colts touchdowns and were instrumental in the Titans’ meltdown.

Just a few days ago, these two punters’ roles were reversed, as Allen was on the active roster and Daniel was on the practice squad, which is the way it should have remained, with Allen getting the nod in Week 11.

Instead, Daniel, who was a major cause of the Titans’ Week 10 loss to the Colts, has been promoted, while Allen, who actually had success in live game action in Week 9, was released and ends up on the practice squad.

When asked about the inexplicable decision to start Daniel over Allen last week, head coach Mike Vrabel pointed to the former’s success in practice as being the reason.

After this recent move that seems to indicate Daniel will get the start once again, it’s clear he must be the greatest practice punter of all time.

You simply can’t make up the lack of logic in the Titans’ recent moves at the position, whether you want to talk about replacing Allen with Daniel for Week 10, or shuffling the two on the roster.