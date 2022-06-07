Titans WRs coach on Treylon Burks’ practice issues: ‘The kid’s got asthma’

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has had issues staying on the practice field this offseason, but it appears his struggles aren’t simply explained away as a conditioning problem.

Before the latest open session of organized team activities, Titans wide recievers coach Rob Moore revealed that Burks has asthma, which would explain why he was spotted using an inhaler in a past practice.

“That’s unfortunate. Some of those things that happen were kind of out of his control,” Moore said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “The kid’s got asthma. Those things happen… He understands what the expectations are, but at the end of the day, it’s really him getting himself immersed in the culture of how we do things here, how we play here, which is different from every player that comes in here from college because we ask these guys to do things that a lot of teams don’t ask them to do.”

Despite the early issues, Moore says he is excited for what Burks can bring to the team.

“I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s going to be able to bring to this football team,” Moore said. “He just has to get himself healthy and be able to show everybody out here on the field what he’s capable of.”

With all the information we have on draft prospects in this day and age, it’s surprising we didn’t hear about Burks’ asthma prior to this.

That said, it’s likely an issue he dealt with in college, where he managed to still have a very productive career en route to being a first-round pick.

