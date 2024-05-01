Titans, WR Tyler Boyd set for free-agent visit, per report

The Tennessee Titans are exploring the free-agent market for wide receiver help and a familiar name to head coach Brian Callahan is reportedly one of their targets.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are set to meet with ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd later this week. Fowler adds that Boyd has already met with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A former second-round pick of the Bengals in 2016, the 29-year-old has spent all eight years of his NFL career with the Bengals, tallying 6,000 yards and 31 scores in that span.

Five of those seasons were spent working under Callahan, who was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2019-23.

Callahan recently mentioned how he was looking for someone to emerge in the slot for Tennessee, so it comes as no surprise that the Titans are exploring adding the best available slot receiver.

The Titans could use more depth in general behind Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, as they have a slew of question marks as depth options.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire