Titans WR Treylon Burks returns to practice on Monday

The Tennessee Titans and their fans received some fantastic news on Monday afternoon as wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a knee injury on August 16th.

Burks reportedly sprained his LCL and was expected to miss a few weeks before returning to action without any limitations. Today was the first step toward making that return as Burks participated in most of the individual drills, looking like himself for the most part, according to those who have their boots on the ground.

However, longtime media member, Paul Kuharsky, stated that practice was closed to the media following the conclusion of positional work, so it’s unclear if he participated in any of the team drills that followed.

With that said, it should be noted that most players who suffer an injury similar to Burks’ usually go through a ramp-up period before fully being thrown back into action.

This is a fantastic update for a Titans team that is expecting big things out of the Arkansas product in 2023.

