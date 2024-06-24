Titans WR Treylon Burks might be the bargain trade the Steelers need

With each passing week, it seems less and less likely the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to work a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk. With the cost of top-tier wide receivers going up astronomically this offseason, it could be enough to scare off the front office from getting strapped to a massive contract.

However, it doesn’t mean the Steelers still can’t make a trade for a former first-round pick and hopefully get their other starting receiver while helping that player get a once-promising career on track.

That receiver is Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks. Burks entered the league in 2022 after a great career at the University of Arkansas. Through two seasons, Burks only has 49 receptions for 665 yards. Some of that had to do with inconsistent quarterback play, some with a poor scheme fit and some of it had to do with Burks.

But the Steelers could be the perfect spot for Burks to get his career on track. The team has a new offensive system, an exceptional wide receivers coach in Zach Azzanni and the quarterback room is full of veteran leadership. A deal for Burks couldn’t cost the Steelers much in terms of draft capital and he is not going to be demanding a massing contract the second he’s on the team.

