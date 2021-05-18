How Titans WR Racey McMath got his awesome name

When the Tennessee Titans drafted LSU wide receiver Racey McMath in the sixth round (No. 205 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, the most common reaction to the selection was, “who?”

McMath wasn’t really on our radar going in this year’s event, and the only thing we really knew about him was his cool name, which was only rivaled by fellow Titans sixth-round pick, Oregon safety Brady Breeze.

So, how did McMath get his interesting name?

According to his LSU bio, McMath’s mom said that before he was born, “it felt like he was just racing in my stomach, so we said, ‘Ok, that’s going to be his name – let’s call him Racey.'”

And a legendary name was born.

Now that he has reached the NFL, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound receiver will try to show enough to make Tennessee’s 53-man roster out of training camp, but nothing is guaranteed, even with the Titans’ need at wide receiver.

McMath’s best quality at the moment is his experience on special teams, an area he excelled at during his days with the Tigers. He could carve out a role, and ultimately a spot on the roster, if he can flash the kind of aggressive, hard-hitting style he showed in college.

Related

Titans' new-look defense ranked in bottom half of NFL Are Titans doing enough in the analytics department? Tennessee Titans' offseason roster among the oldest in the NFL

List