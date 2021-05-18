How Titans WR Racey McMath got his awesome name

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Tennessee Titans drafted LSU wide receiver Racey McMath in the sixth round (No. 205 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, the most common reaction to the selection was, “who?”

McMath wasn’t really on our radar going in this year’s event, and the only thing we really knew about him was his cool name, which was only rivaled by fellow Titans sixth-round pick, Oregon safety Brady Breeze.

So, how did McMath get his interesting name?

According to his LSU bio, McMath’s mom said that before he was born, “it felt like he was just racing in my stomach, so we said, ‘Ok, that’s going to be his name – let’s call him Racey.'”

And a legendary name was born.

Now that he has reached the NFL, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound receiver will try to show enough to make Tennessee’s 53-man roster out of training camp, but nothing is guaranteed, even with the Titans’ need at wide receiver.

McMath’s best quality at the moment is his experience on special teams, an area he excelled at during his days with the Tigers. He could carve out a role, and ultimately a spot on the roster, if he can flash the kind of aggressive, hard-hitting style he showed in college.

Related

Titans' new-look defense ranked in bottom half of NFL

Are Titans doing enough in the analytics department?

Tennessee Titans' offseason roster among the oldest in the NFL

List

How experts viewed Titans' Racey McMath in pre-draft scouting reports

Recommended Stories

  • Jonathan Taylor was “so happy” the Colts re-signed Marlon Mack

    Last year, the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round with the idea of pairing him with Marlon Mack. But then Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week One, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That also opened up more opportunities for Taylor, who finished his rookie season with 1,169 [more]

  • Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: Dropping to fourth round left chip on my shoulder

    There are plenty of players who have cited their draft position as a motivational tool after they went later than they would have hoped when they entered the NFL. Some of them don’t ever wind up making teams regret passing on them, but others — Tom Brady may be the most prominent — make it [more]

  • Danielle Hunter mentioned in ‘All-Paid Team of Tomorrow’ projection

    Hunter's current contract runs through the 2023 season.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The outstanding career of Star Lotulelei

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature of former Utah student-athlete Star Lotulelei. Lotulelei was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers and has played in the NFL ever since. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • The blockbuster movie makes a comeback this summer

    From “F9” and “In the Heights” to “The Suicide Squad” and “Black Widow,” there will be a steady stream of blockbusters populating multiplexes across the country for the first time since March 2020. Not to mention the ever-romantic concept of the shared experience. Many of the most anticipated releases were supposed to come out a year ago, including John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” up first on May 28, the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning “In the Heights” (June 11), the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” series, “F9” (June 25), Marvel’s “Black Widow” (July 9) starring Scarlett Johansson, the Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson action adventure “Jungle Cruise” (July 30) and Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” reboot (Aug. 27).

  • Five reasons Texas’ struggles will continue this season

    After some optimism, there is always room for pessimism. Here are five reasons Texas will continue its struggles during the 2021 season:

  • Bad Energy, Begone: Kylie Jenner's Vacation Manicure Looks Covered in Teeny Evil Eyes

    Image Source: Getty Kylie Jenner is sporting a vacation manicure if we've ever seen one. While traipsing around some undisclosed tropical location with friends, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur shared a shot of her latest nail-art design, which had the tips of her neutral, almond-shaped acrylics painted in colorful, mismatched dots almost resembling evil eyes.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.

  • You can already wager on who'll be the first pick of the 2022 NFL draft

    Surprisingly, it's not a quarterback with the lowest odds to go first overall.

  • Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

    T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick. Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • 'Warrior mentality' has Brandon Figueroa primed to take title from Luis Nery

    The bout with Nery figures to be a wild slugfest, given the styles of both fighters.

  • FACTBOX: Soccer - La Liga title permutations

    La Liga's title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. In Spain if points are tied at the end of the season, then the teams' head-to-head record is used to decide league placings before other criteria.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

    Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

    The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

  • NHL playoffs: Gabriel Landeskog's Gordie Howe hat trick inspires Avalanche; Hurricanes' crowd 'crazy'

    Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen combined for eight points and 16 shots of the Avalanche's 50 shots against St. Louis.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • 3 takeaways from the Eagles trading for Jaguars CB Josiah Scott

    Josiah Scott traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for Jameson Houston and a sixth round pick