Titans WR A.J. Brown a DNP in first injury report of season

The Tennessee Titans released their very first injury report of the year following practice on Wednesday. Like the Arizona Cardinals, it is not very long.

Only three players appeared on the first report of the week. Starting receiver A.J. Brown was out on Wednesday and did not participate, listed with a knee injury.

However, it would appear that he plans on playing this weekend. He shared on Twitter how he traded for himself in fantasy football, anticipating a big Week 1.

@heykayadams I made the trade today and it hurt 😩 Travis kelce and Keenan Allen for Robert Tonyan and AJ Brown. Week 1 should be a show! Great feeling about this AJ brown kid. 😉 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) September 8, 2021

Cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker David Long (hamstring) were both limited in practice on Wednesday.

Starting offensive linemen Ben Jones and Nate Davis were not on the injury report but previously were on the COVID reserve. They were reinstated to the active roster.

Did not participate:

WR A.J. Brown (knee)

Limited:

CB Chris Jackson (hamstring)

LB David Long (hamstring)

