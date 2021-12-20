Titans WR A.J. Brown designated to return from injured reserve

The Titans have designated WR A.J. Brown to return from IR. That at least opens the door to him playing on Thursday against the 49ers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2021

The Tennessee Titans could have help on the way as wide receiver A.J. Brown was moved to the “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list on Monday afternoon.

Injuries have limited the 24-year-old’s production this season. Brown has just 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. He hasn’t played since Week 11 when the Titans lost to a one-win Texans team at Nissan Stadium. The Ole Miss product had five catches for 48 yards before exiting early in the contest.

The Titans’ offense has sputtered without Brown, Derrick Henry and a healthy Julio Jones, scoring just 13 points in three out of the last four games.

We’ll see if Brown is officially activated prior to Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.