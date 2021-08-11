Titans WR AJ Brown would bet game checks on Jets' Elijah Moore to win Rookie of the Year

Jets WR Elijah Moore treated image, white jersey green background

AJ Brown is one of the hardest working receivers in the NFL. In a short time since entering the league, that hard work has made him the No. 1 option on the Tennessee Titans’ offense and a Pro-Bowler.

During an appearance on the Raw Room podcast, Brown was asked which player he thought was the hardest worker he’s seen with his own two eyes – other than himself, of course. After a quick thought, he immediately pointed to a former Ole Miss teammate: Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore.

"It’d have to be my young boy Elijah Moore," he said.

And Brown took that praise a step further, saying he’d bet his game checks on Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year this season.

Brown is now surrounded by legendary wideout Julio Jones, who is all but cemented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once its his time to be elected. DK Metcalf was another receiver at Ole Miss who has quickly become a top dog in the league, too.

So why does Moore qualify for the hardest worker he’s seen?

“It ain’t about his physical attributes, it ain’t about none of that. It’s his mindset,” Brown said. “That’s why we clicked on another level. When I was in school, I lived with DK a little bit and moved out because I wanted to be by myself. I wanted personal space. When [Moore] got to school, I was like ‘Bro, you can come live with me, G.’

“Because my mindset already crazy. And for him, talking to him, he was only going to make me better. I want to be around people who are going to make me better.”

Moore can back up the words of Brown, as he’s already created chemistry with Zach Wilson at Jets training camp, becoming a favorite option for the rookie quarterback early on. His speed, route-running and sure hands have been highlights from jump street, and Saturday night’s preseason game against the Giants – his first NFL action – could show the rest of the league what he’s all about

“I’ve seen him work and I know what he wanted to do,” Brown said, adding that he made sure to take myself out of an Ole Miss game just so Moore could have his first career touchdown. “I know the dreams he had.

“But he’s going to go crazy with the Jets this year. You’ll see. Real talk, he a real sleeper. I’ll put my money on him to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Without a doubt over anybody.”