The Tennessee Titans have been one of the presumed favorites to land free-agent QB Tom Brady this offseason, but according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, it's Ryan Tannehill who is their preferred choice behind center.

Russini tweeted Sunday that the Titans are working hard to get a deal done with2019's AP Comeback Player of the Year and "are not interested" in Brady.

As @diannaESPN alluded to, Titans and Ryan Tannehill are now on the verge of a new multi-year extension that would prevent Tennessee from using its franchise tag on the quarterback and keep him as the team's starter moving forward, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

It's an interesting turn of events, especially for a Bears team that earlier this offseason was on the shortlist of teams often discussed as an ideal landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The more likely reality, however, is a mid-tier free agent like Marcus Mariota or Case Keenum being GM Ryan Pace's target. And if the Bears want to make an actual quarterback change, a trade for Raiders starter Derek Carr would make more sense than signing Brady, who turns 43 at the start of the season yet is still expected to seek a multi-year contract.

With the Titans now out of the Brady sweepstakes, the odds he returns to New England have gone way up.

Titans working hard on new contract for QB Ryan Tannehill, out on Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago