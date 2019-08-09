Titans worked out Ryan Delaire

The Titans are looking for possible depth along the edges.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Titans worked out pass-rusher Ryan Delaire.

Delaire was with the 49ers for a couple of games last year, after playing parts of 2015 and 2016 with the Panthers. He has also spent time with Washington, the Buccaneers, and the Colts.

He has 3.5 career sacks, with a pair of them coming in his first game, and anyone who has ever had a multi-sack game will likely continue to get looks.